RiverQuarium, Thronateeska to host winter break camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After schools in South Georgia extended their holiday breaks because of COVID concerns, the staff at the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center wanted to bridge the educational and social gap kids might experience.
Wendy Bellcomo, marketing manager for both facilities, said this year’s camp theme will help children learn more about the winter in the south.
“The theme for next week is ‘Snow Days.’ And so, we wanted to take a look — even though we don’t get much snow here in Southwest Georgia — we wanted to take a look at the phenomenon of snow and why it exists and how it develops. We also want to take a look at how animals cope during winter weather, and what they do to adapt to the environment around them,” said Bellcomo.
The camp runs Jan. 4-8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. After-camp care options are available.
You can register your child for the camp by clicking here.
Chehaw Park and Zoo has its winter camp going on right now through the rest of this week.
You can register for that camp by clicking here.
