Rain likely into the new year

(AP) - Late December producing really nice weather as temperatures top upper 60s low 70s across SGA. More warmth for the end of the year with highs low-mid 70s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
As a cold front moves east, scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday become likely Friday. Although SGA isn’t included in a risk for strong to severe storms, a few storms could move into the area. The major threats are damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain with rainfall amounts of 1-3+ through Saturday. Also gusty winds of 20-30mph are possible.
Showers lingers into Saturday. Drier with cooler upper 50s Sunday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.