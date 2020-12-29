Police: Unexploded artillery shell prompts evacuation of Myrtle Beach area neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An unexploded artillery shell prompted the evacuation of a Myrtle Beach area neighborhood Monday night, police said.
According to a report from Horry County police, officers were called to Shetland Lane for a suspicious item.
Police said a man picked up the item from the Waccamaw River and brought it home.
According to the report, the man intended on polishing the item and using it as decoration for his home.
But police said the man had “second thoughts” and brought it to his workshop on Shetland Lane before calling authorities.
According to the report, officers said they found what appeared to be a previously fired, but unexploded, artillery shell that had completely rusted.
Police evacuated a storage facility and a surrounding neighborhood and called in the bomb squad, the report stated.
Authorities said Monday night they were responding to an “active incident” but did not provide additional details.
The department’s bomb squad arrived on scene and secured the shell.
The bomb squad then worked with the U.S. Air Force and rendered the unexploded ordnance safe. Residents in the area may have heard a loud noise during that time.
