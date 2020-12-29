Police: Unexploded artillery shell prompts evacuation of Myrtle Beach area neighborhood

🚨NOISE NOTICE🚨



The #HCPD Bomb Squad will be working with the @usairforce shortly to render unexploded ordnance safe.



Residents in the area of Highway 90 may hear a loud noise, but rest assured all is well.



This ordnance was located Monday on Shetland Lane near Myrtle Beach. pic.twitter.com/oFEOmxCHQW