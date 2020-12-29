Pelham PD on COVID-19 lockdown

Pelham PD on COVID-19 lockdown
Pelham Police Department (Source: WALB)
December 29, 2020

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department is on lockdown, effective immediately, because of COVID-19, according to post on the agency’s Facebook page.

The agency said if residents need help, to dial 911.

Here’s what else the lockdown means:

  • If you need a police report, call (229) 294-6003.
  • The municipal court clerk’s window will stay open to the public. One person at time can enter the front lobby and a face mask must be worn at all times.

On Dec. 22, Police Chief Nealie McCormick and Assistant Chief Rod Williams got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Nealie McCormick and Assistant Chief Rod Williams leading by example, getting a COVID-19 vaccination

