Pelham PD on COVID-19 lockdown

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department is on lockdown, effective immediately, because of COVID-19, according to post on the agency’s Facebook page.
The agency said if residents need help, to dial 911.
Here’s what else the lockdown means:
- If you need a police report, call (229) 294-6003.
- The municipal court clerk’s window will stay open to the public. One person at time can enter the front lobby and a face mask must be worn at all times.
On Dec. 22, Police Chief Nealie McCormick and Assistant Chief Rod Williams got the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.