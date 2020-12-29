No issues reported at Worth County polls

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Officials WALB News 10 that approximately 2,400 people have already cast their ballot in Worth County as early voting wraps up this week.
They said there are about 13,000 active registered voters in the county.
Election officials said they’ve had no issues with machines and said wait times are small to none at all.
“All our machines have been L&A which is a logic and accuracy test before we start using them, and if they follow the rules and regulations, nothing will be wrong with them,” said Worth County Board of Elections Chairman Hugh Donnan.
Around 900 absentee ballots have come back so far.
The last day to cast your vote early in Worth County is on New Year’s Eve.
You can vote inside the Worth County Courthouse until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.