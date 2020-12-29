National radio personality hosts Albany drive-in rally for Warnock

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nationally-syndicated radio personality Roland Martin made a campaign stop in Albany Tuesday night for Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.
Martin called his campaign tour for Warnock the “Drive-Up Rally With Roland Martin.”
The rally was held at the SandTrap Club and Lounge.
Martin said this is a crucial election for Georgia and that voters in Albany will make a big difference at the polls.
”You can’t worry about metro Atlanta, Gwinnett County, you can’t worry about Dekalb or Fulton. If Albany does its part, if black folks do their part here, they could literally be the difference as to who wins or who loses. And I dare say folks don’t want to wake up on January 6 saying I wish we would have done more to turn the vote out,” said Martin.
This was Martin’s second stop in the city of Albany in the last three weeks.
