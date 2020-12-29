Irwin defends state title against Brooks

It was a beautiful night at Center Park Stadium as Brooks and Irwin met for a state title. Brooks finding fire first. Nitavion Burrus rolling and finding Willie Brown and with space, he makes magic happen. The shimmy and he scored. Brooks would take the early 7-0 lead. Later in the quarter, at 7-6, Irwin was on the move with 4th and 6. Cody Soliday found Garland Benyard inside the five would lead to a touchdown. To the second, Irwin struck again. Soliday looked deep downfield and found Gabriel Benyard, his third score of the half, the Indians go in front 20-7. But, back came the Trojans and the give to Omari Arnold. He looked bottled up but the junior broke free and was gone. The Trojans would trail 20-13 after one half and to the second, the Indians defense caught fire. Burrus floated one and Derrick Taylor picked him off. He took it back for six and Irwin would never trail in this one again.