Iowa senator rallies in Albany for Republican candidates ahead of Georgia runoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made a stop in Albany on Tuesday.
She is campaigning for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Georgia Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, Jr.
The Republican U.S. senator paid a visit to BJ’s Country Buffet.
She said she’s worked closely with the republican senators serving the state of Georgia.
She’s served on the armed services committee with Perdue.
Ernst is also working on some initiatives with Loeffler to help parents and businesses during the pandemic.
“Kelly and I have worked together on child care initiatives, making sure that moms and dads that need that extra support during COVID are getting that extra support. We’ve also worked on initiatives that would bring back businesses to the United States, so we’re not so reliant on China for pharmaceutical and PPE, all of that,” said Ernst.
Loeffler, Perdue and McDonald are all on the ballot for the Jan. 5 runoff.
Ernst said all Republicans in the state should head to the polls as the “weight of the world is on their shoulders right now.”
