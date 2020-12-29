City of Tifton transitions to new garbage collector

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton has contracted with Ryland Environmental for all residential and commercial solid waste collections inside the city, effective January 1, 2021, according to a release from the city.
Golden Environmental has been the exclusive contract provider for residential and solid waste for the city for the last six years but after a thorough review by the solid waste committee and many discussions about complaints and service-related issues, the collection contract was put out to bid to evaluate comparable services, pricing and value, according to the city.
During the bidding process, the city said in a release that it “provided the service provider every opportunity to work out the issues and commit to the value-added services for the community.”
The city said during recent negotiations, the service provider requested to increase the monthly residential rate from $19.41 to $19.91 per household.
“The elected officials did not feel this was the best decision to make for the residents,” the city said in a release.
To continue the process, Ryland Environmental, who was the low bidder, was contacted about their pricing and service.
“They confirmed that their rates were still valid and that they were willing to lock in the price of $19.33 per home per month for five years,” the city said. “The price includes once a week garbage collection, once per week yard trash collection, once per week bulk item collection, and every other week curbside recycling collection.”
Commercial garbage collection has been part of the exclusive contract with Golden Environmental for the last six years, according to the city.
“The reasoning behind this type of agreement is to protect the city from having multiple haulers and different containers scattered around collection points,” the city said. “It also is a way to make sure pricing is consistent and in line for services rendered.”
Pricing for commercial containers is based on the size and number of times a can is emptied per week, so it will vary, the city said.
“However, the price between both haulers is very comparable,” the release states. “Ryland Environmental will be providing all commercial customers a new container and will be utilizing a new collection vehicle, so this will be a professional enhancement to businesses and a way to keep our city much cleaner.”
The city is working closely with Ryland Environmental to get accurate information from commercial customers.
“Ryland Environmental had to essentially start over to produce customer information, service levels, and costs since no information was provided by the current contractor,” the city said.
“The City of Tifton is hoping for a smooth transition as we shift to the new garbage provider. The City of Tifton will be assisting Ryland Environmental in answering any questions and to provide input on how they can best serve our community. Their office is located on Love Avenue and are considered a local company doing business now in Tifton and surrounding cities in Southeast Georgia.”
The city provided the following tips during garbage collection transition:
- Do not place any garbage or waste into Ryland Environmental containers until January 1, 2021, unless your current container has been removed.
- The new trucks provided by Ryland Environmental are automated side loaders, so it is vitally important that residential cans are faced in the correct direction, which is indicated on the lid of the can. It is also important that containers are four feet away from any obstruction, such as mailboxes, telephone poles, and other containers.
- The City of Tifton encourages evaluating business needs with Ryland regarding your dumpster service to see if there are ways to lower your bill even further.
For more information, call Ryland Environmental (229) 382-4411 or Tifton City Hall at (229) 382-6231.
