Black Voters Matter bus stops in Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - More than 50 people came out to see a Black Voters Matter bus roll through Sylvester Tuesday.
The bus stopped at the Jones Chapel AME Church Tuesday morning.
This was part of the organization’s “We Got The Power” campaign through the Peach State, encouraging African Americans to get out and vote.
Leaders at the church said there was a good turnout.
“I’m excited because I feel that everyone, regardless of party, should exercise the right to vote. I think that it is important because, without a vote, you have no voice,” said Shirley Henry with Jones Chapel AME Church.
They gave out t-shirts and information to people during their stop in Sylvester, according to officials.
Before the November elections, the bus traveled across the country, landing in spots like Ohio and the Carolinas.
Henry said the bus stopped by Family Visions Outreach, which is also in Sylvester.
WALB News 10 was told they plan to hit Macon County and other areas Wednesday.
