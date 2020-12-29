Arlington police chief arrested

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Arlington police chief was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Cora Baker, 39, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, which stems from a Dec. 3 grand jury indictment out of Baker County, the GBI said.
Background:
The GBI said on March 5, 2019, Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade requested the GBI Sylvester Field Office investigate a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident. The incident involved Baker and Timothy Hatten, according to the GBI.
The GBI said at the time of the incident, Baker was a deputy with the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hatten was also indicted by a Baker County grand jury on aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery charges. He is in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections for an unrelated probation violation, according to the GBI.
The GBI did not provide further information about the incident.
Baker was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.
The GBI said the investigation was turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit, where the case will be prosecuted.
