When to expect the next COVID relief stimulus money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawmakers say the new stimulus checks will be cut soon and you could see payments in about ten days.
This time, you’ll receive about half as much as you got back in the spring.
People earning $75,000 or less will get $600. Married couples will receive $1,200. Families will receive an extra $600 for each child under the age of 17.
Over the past few days, President Trump called for $2,000 relief checks and is asking Congress to approve it.
We know a lot of people are struggling financially right now. A financial expert says it’s best to use this money wisely.
“Be very judicious with how you use this money. I mean, there’s talks of additional rounds of stimulus, but eventually the federal government is going to have to pull back. You know they’re not going to continue to issue check after check,” Marshall Clay, a senior advisor with The Welch Group said.
The relief check is based on your 2019 tax return. It will be dropped into your bank account for people who have direct deposit on file with the IRS. If not, then you’ll receive a paper check.
