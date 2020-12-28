Dougherty Co. elections board holds called meeting on voter challenges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections held a called meeting about 1:00 Monday afternoon.
This comes after two individuals challenged the eligibility of more than 3,000 Dougherty County voters due to their residency.
The board met to determine if probable cause exists for those challenges.
The board heard Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee go through numerous slides of a presentation explaining the law, and outlining the parameters of what domicile means, and the reasons that a person may reside elsewhere, but still maintain a domicile in Dougherty County.
After Attorney Lee’s 20-minute presentation, the chairman called a vote as to whether or not the board would accept the challenges, and the body voted it down, three to two. The chairman then adjourned the meeting.
