VFD responds to several fires over Christmas holiday weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A series of fires happened over the holiday weekend in Valdosta.
The cause: unattended cooking and outside grilling hazards.
“Pretty much, I came outside to chit chat with the neighbors, and the neighbor that stays in 356 noticed smoke and alerted me. Pretty much, we knocked on the door to is anybody was home and nobody answered. From that point on, I pretty much kicked in the front door,” said Shawn James who lives in the Brookfield Road area.
James said he and other neighbors yelled, checking if someone was inside but no answer.
They were able to kick in the back door and saw the smoke coming from the kitchen.
“Noticed the fire was coming from the stove and normal reaction, I grabbed some water,” said James.
He was able to put out some of it before the fire department arrived.
Neighbors said the homeowners were out of town but someone was house sitting.
James said it looked like it was french fries sitting on the stove in a basket.
He tells us the person had stepped out and gone to the store.
“It all happened so fast, it was crazy,” said James.
James said he and the other neighbors feared the other two apartments in the triplex unit would catch fire too.
And there were families with children living there.
So, they acted quickly.
When James called the homeowner, he was told there was a dog upstairs in its cage.
The fire department was able to rescue him unharmed.
“And as we go into the new year, people will be grilling and remind everybody that hot coals need to be disregarded properly. Allow them to cool down and never discard them close to combustibles,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.
Just two hours later, another fire happened on Pine Cone Circle.
Boutwell said it was caused by coal thrown out too close to the house.
He reminds everyone as we continue through the holidays to:
- Stay aware in the kitchen.
- Make sure stoves are off when leaving the house.
- Dispose of hot coal properly.
- If you’re cooking outside, make sure grills are spaced away from your house.
- Don’t grill next to the house or any enclosed porches.
On Sunday, the fire department responded to another house fire on Azalea Drive. But the cause was electrical.
