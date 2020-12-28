Sleepy snowplow driver crashes into Woodmere TJ Maxx [video]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A snowplow driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a TJ Maxx store at the Village Square shopping center in Woodmere Friday morning, according to the Woodmere Village Police.
The Woodmere police said that the 34-year-old driver was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for medical evaluation where he was treated for minor injuries and release.
It is estimated that he caused more than $450,000 in damage to the structure and also the merchandise, according to the Woodmere police.
The building did not catch fire, but the store remains closed until further notice.
The driver was charged with failing to control his vehicle, police said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.