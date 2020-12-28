Right on target: Skoll Axe Throwing business thrives, expands during pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta is getting some new entertainment.
The owner of Skoll Axe Throwing started his mobile business during the pandemic and now, he’s expanding to a storefront.
Caleb Dixon is a Valdosta State University student and a business owner.
Back in March, before the pandemic hit, was in his backyard throwing axes when the inspiration hit.
He noticed ax-throwing venues popping up around the country and decided to start one locally.
Dixon thought it was best to begin as a mobile business.
In March, before COVID shut everything down, the mobile unit was ready but he had to wait for the shutdown to be over.
In July, when everything started to open back up, business kicked off.
“It feels good because in the beginning starting any kind of business you are always worried. One day, you feel like it’s going to be great and the next day, you don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know how people are going to accept it, especially with a pandemic thrown on top of it. So, it was good to see it take off,” said Dixon.
Dixon said July was a busy month. Then it got busier and busier, with more bookings every month.
They service local festivals, birthdays, weddings, private parties and also have a station at Georgia Beer Company.
As some businesses struggle, this one thrives.
“That’s what I told most people and most people say it ends up being a big stress reliever. They get up there and you know, it makes sense. You get to take out frustration on the boards, so it does end up being a big stress reliever and since it’s so unique and a lot of people haven’t done it yet, it’s very exhilarating and people have a lot of fun,” said Dixon.
Now, Dixon is bringing some entertainment to Downtown Valdosta by opening his first storefront on North Ashley Street.
A location in Tifton is also in the works.
Dixon said he will continue the mobile business and will add another unit.
He plans on opening the Valdosta location in early January.
“I always add the note, ‘Sorry guys, women typically do better than the men.’ Better listeners, so they hop out there, maybe they have more frustration. I don’t know what it is but they usually do good,” said Dixon.
And just like that: bullseye on Downtown Valdosta.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.