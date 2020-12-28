Loeffler stops in the Good Life City, urges Georgians to vote Republican in Senate runoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is still out rallying votes ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections.
Loeffler, who spoke at the Albany Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, pushed Georgians to get out to the polls on behalf of herself and fellow Republican Sen. David Perdue.
“As I talk to people across the country, every day, they say ‘Kelly, please tell me Georgia is going to get this done.’ And I always say, ‘you know, when I go around the state, I just look at the great patriots the great Georgians that are here. I know we’re gonna get it done but it is gonna take every one of us and then some,’” Loeffler told the crowd.
The duo is facing off with Democratic candidates John Osoff and Raphael Warnock in what’s already been deemed a historic race in terms of voter turnout.
