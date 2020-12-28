20 die in Georgia traffic wrecks over Christmas weekend

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia State Patrol says 20 people died in crashes across the state over the Christmas weekend.
Troopers said Monday that from 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, they investigated 251 crashes resulting in 91 injuries and 11 deaths.
Nine other fatalities were reported by city and county agencies in Atlanta, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County and Warner Robins. Troopers arrested 173 people for driving under the influence.
