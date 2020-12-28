Arlington reports third algae wasterwater issue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Arlington Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced a third inadequate flocculation of algae last month.
Around 12,000 gallons of water with high levels of total suspended solids left the plant on Nov. 2.
While discussing Arlington’s previous inadequate flocculation incidents September and October incidents, state environmental experts previously told WALB it creates an aesthetic issue, not necessarily a health or hazardous one.
In a public notice, the city said cooler weather is helping reduce the algae growth in the pond.
Right now, the city is not taking any additional steps to remedy the situation but will continue to test the water as needed.
