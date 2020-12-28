Albany Fire Department encourages firework safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With just a few days left in the year 2020, firework stores are anticipating an increase in demand. As firework demand grows, so does the risk for accidents.
Arson Investigator Sam Harris recalls the time he and his family experienced a firework accident at their home.
“I had a bottle rocket once, and when it went to take off, the bottle actually tipped over and came at me. When the firework missed me it hit the screen door where my wife and kids were, they were watching from the screen door and it literally hit the door,” explained Harris.
And Michael Pearlman, the owner of Pyro Zone Fireworks, said he’s seen similar incidents.
“I hear stories every year about people lighting a firework like the ones that I’m standing in front of. They’ll light it and like, look over the tube. There’s a guy in Leesburg that got hit in the face because he did the same thing and it messed his eye up pretty bad,” said Pearlman.
If you plan to set off fireworks this holiday, there are some simple things that you can do to ensure your family’s safety.
“What I would suggest is that you take a block or something to support these items so that they don’t flip over and shoot at the people that you’re trying to set the fireworks off for,” suggested Harris.
“Keep a water hose on hand, a fire extinguisher if you have one. Don’t light fireworks underneath a tree or beside trees that have a lot of pine straw on the ground or anything that could catch fire, but be prepared if there is a fire,“ Pearlman recommended.
If you do happen to have a fire incident this year, you’re advised to call 911 immediately.
“That’s what we’re here for. We want to take care of you in any way, shape or form. So just call us and we’ll be glad to come out and take care of your problem,” said Harris.
