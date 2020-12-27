1 displaced after Valdosta house fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday, according to city officials.
It happened on the 1700 block of Azalea Drive around 2 p.m.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, they said they saw smoke and flames coming from the attic.
The fire was brought under control quickly, according to the department.
One person was displaced because of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Valdosta Police Department and EMS also assisted on the scene.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking, according to the department.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.