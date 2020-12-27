1 arrested after police chase in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested after a police chase on Saturday that ended on US 319 in Tifton, according to Sgt. David Sellers with Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
It happened around 12:42 p.m.
Sellers said GSP attempted a traffic stop on US 520 when the driver continued to drive.
The driver ran three traffic lights before turning on US 319 N, according to Sellers.
The PIT method was used to stop the vehicle.
Kenlissia Jones, 28, was arrested and is being charged with:
- speeding
- driving with a suspended license
- possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)
- reckless driving
- fleeing and attempting to elude
- three counts of child endangerment
