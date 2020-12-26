Community members express how blessed they are for the Albany Rescue Mission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a year where people have been laid off, lost their homes and even lost their loved ones, people outside of the Albany Rescue Mission spoke about their hardships over the last year.
The people who came to the Albany Rescue Mission chapel definitely were satisfied Friday morning.
Though it’s been a rough year for most in 2020, people I spoke with say they were still blessed in such tough times.
Ryan Phillips, a visitor at the mission spoke about his life the past year.
“After divorce, I lost a lot of things in life. Took me a while to get my mind back so I could get a job” said Phillips.
He said he ended up getting two jobs after living at the Albany Rescue Mission.
Joseph Hayes talked about how 2020 was a year of struggle and the year where he became homeless.
“First time in my life I had to sleep on a park bench. One thing lead to another and I got hooked up to this place here and it’s been the biggest blessing of my life” said Hayes.
After serving 10 years in prison, Hayes was injured and lost his job.
He credits the mission for helping him bounce back and give back as much as he can.
Christmas Day was also Casey Wight’s first day at the mission and he said it saved his life.
“They’re very nice people. They introduced me to God, and they saved my life. They teach you the word of Jesus” said Wight.
After speaking with each person, their overall message was they are truly thankful for the Albany Rescue Mission.
Everyone at the mission also received Christmas gifts to top off their morning.
