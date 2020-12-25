2 people, dog displaced in Valdosta fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were displaced following a fire Christmas afternoon, according to a press release from the City of Valdosta.
The release said fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Brookfield Road around 3:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a triplex.
Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, the release stated.
The city said no one was injured but two occupants were displaced and a dog was rescued.
The release says food that was left unattended while cooking was determined to be the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.