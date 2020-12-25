2 people, dog displaced in Valdosta fire

Valdosta structure fire on Dec. 25, 2020 (Source: City of Valdosta)
December 25, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were displaced following a fire Christmas afternoon, according to a press release from the City of Valdosta.

The release said fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Brookfield Road around 3:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a triplex.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, the release stated.

The city said no one was injured but two occupants were displaced and a dog was rescued.

The release says food that was left unattended while cooking was determined to be the cause of the fire.

