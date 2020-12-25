5 displaced in second Christmas Day fire in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Five people were displaced by a fire on Pine Cone Circle Christmas Day, according to the City of Valdosta.
In a press release, the city said fire crews received a call about a structure fire in the 900 block of Pine Cone Circle just after 5:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the release says they saw smoke coming from the attic.
Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, the city reported.
The press release says no one was injured but five occupants were displaced.
According to the city, the cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.
This was the second fire to displace residents reported by the City of Valdosta Friday. That fire was also determined to have been caused by unattended cooking.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.