VPD, VFD surprise kids with gifts on Christmas Eve

“We kind of had the idea seven years ago, when it was just kind of off the cuff, we did it. We were walking around with Santa and these little girls, we rounded the corner at Hudson Dockett and three little girls apparently got word that Santa was there and we rounded the corner and the three little girls in their pajamas are jumping up and down in their bare feet screaming, so excited. And I was like ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to keep doing this every year,” said Williams.