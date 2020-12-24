Valdosta Fire Marshal shares holiday safety tips

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some of you are probably busy in the kitchen right now, preparing a Christmas feast for the family.
Valdosta Fire Department wants to remind everyone to stay aware while cooking.
Here are some tips they’ve offered:
- Don’t let a fire ruin a celebration.
- Don’t walk away and leave food cooking unattended.
- Make sure you have a fire extinguisher and the fire alarm works.
- Don’t get distracted with phones and guests.
- Locally and nationally, most of the fires begin in the kitchen.
”We have a lot of times when the holiday season comes, we get festive, we get very forgetful and we get preoccupied with other things. Might be Christmas gifts, Christmas gadgets, maybe phone calls, we get occupied in a lot of ways. So, we can lose attention on that cooking. So, we want to make sure you that you focus on exactly what you’re doing,” Jame Clinkscales, Valdosta fire marshal, said.
He also wants to remind everyone to water your Christmas tree. He said to turn off its light when going to bed.
Here are more safety tips:
- Be careful with candles too, especially if they are near the tree.
- Don’t let children touch fireworks, and them outdoors.
- Make sure no accelerants are nearby.
There are no fireworks allowed after 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
