UPDATE: One dead in Albany drive-thru shooting, APD says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler was called to a shooting on East Oglethorpe Boulevard, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning, the Albany Police Department (APD) confirmed the report of a death.
About 7:45 Thursday morning, APD posted on social media that there was a death in the incident. Taneka Walker, 21, was the passenger inside the vehicle that was shot, and she died from her injuries.
Issac James, Jr., 25, was also shot, and remains in critical condition at the hospital.
The shooting happened around 10:57 p.m. at Wendy’s on East Oglethorpe Boulevard. APD Uniform Officers responded and found the two victims inside a black SUV parked at the drive-thru. Both victims had been shot multiple times. The incident was turned over to investigators.
APD asks anyone who was in the area and saw or heard something, call investigators at 229-431-2100. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Albany Area CrimeStoppers Hotline at 229-436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide more details as they come in.
