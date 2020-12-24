Lee Co. deputies warn residents about keeping Christmas presents in your vehicle

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - If you have Christmas presents in your vehicle, take them out. That’s the message Lee County Sheriff’s Office is stressed on Christmas Eve.
They are urging you to make sure your presents are safely inside and not out in a vehicle.
Sgt. Chris Allen said a few years back, around 12 vehicles had their windows busted out by crooks that were eyeing holiday gifts.
“Four years ago we had a neighborhood hit and there was probably at least over a dozen houses where they did not have Christmas that year because all of their Christmas presents were taken,” warned Allen.
Allen said Christmas night is a big opportunity for thieves to take your presents.
Deputies also said you should never leave valuables, like Christmas gifts, in your vehicles overnight. He said you should remove them and bring them inside and keep your vehicle doors locked, regardless if you trust your neighborhood or not.
