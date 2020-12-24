Hold on to your umbrella

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning continues east across SGA. A few storms could become severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado through the afternoon. As a cold front sweeps the rain out very cold arctic air filters in on brisk NW winds tonight.
It’s going to be a frigid start Christmas day as lows drop below freezing upper 20s low 30s but it’ll feel much colder. Despite abundant sunshine the arctic chill keeps highs in the 40s with feels like readings around freezing through the afternoon.
Even colder Saturday morning lows mid 20s resulting in a hard freeze and widespread frost. Sunday morning upper 20s with highs mid 50s.
Not as cold early week as the arctic grip relaxes lows in the 40s as highs top low-upper 60s around 70. Rain chances return later part of the week.
