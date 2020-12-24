Crisp Co. deputies looking for information after trailer stolen from business

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a trailer that was stolen from a business on Thursday, according to a press release from the agency.
Deputies said they responded to AGRI-AFC on the 1600 block of West 24th Ave in reference to a theft.
A 20-foot Big Tex trailer, which also had two Polaris Rangers loaded on it, was stolen, according to the release. The Rangers are used by the business to obtain soil samples.
Investigators said working on leads regarding a white extended cab Ford F250 or F350.
The sheriff’s office is also offering a $500 reward for information regarding this case.
If anyone has information or has seen the stolen trailer or Rangers, you’re asked to call investigators at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600.
