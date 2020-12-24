Coroner: One dead in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a shooting on East Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler told WALB News 10 that he was called to the scene of a shooting where someone was reported to have died.
We received a tip about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard near the Wendy’s and Long John Silver’s restaurants around 11:15 p.m.
The scene is active and Albany police are on sight investigating.
WALB has reached out to the Albany Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide more details as they come in.
