Cordele PD investigating ATM burglary

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is investigating an ATM burglary at a Cordele bank.
Around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, Cordele police responded to an alarm at Regions Bank, 1216 East 16th Avenue.
The ATM was found severely damaged and unknown items whose value is not known were taken, according to police.
Later, a white Ford F-550 pickup was found abandoned near Heritage Oak Apartments, behind Regions Bank, police said.
Police said the truck is believed to be involved in the burglary and was reported stolen out of Peach County on Dec. 23.
“We are still in the early stages of investigation and ask that anyone with information about the truck in question or the burglary of the ATM machine is asked to contact our detectives,” the police department said in a release.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.