APD: Man snatches gun, takes off

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who is now armed with a 9-millimeter pistol he allegedly stole from someone who refused to sell it, according to the police.
APD says that Timothy Hudson, Jr., 21, pulled into Shackleford Plaza at 261 East Oglethorpe Boulevard in a black Honda, around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The victim reported to police that Hudson was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car and asked to hold their handgun. Hudson asked to purchase the weapon, but they refused to sell it. APD said Hudson snatched the weapon and fled the scene.
WALB is working to learn more about the weapon, and more about Hudson, who frequents the Bonney View Avenue area of Albany.
He is 5′6 and weighs 139 pounds, and faces a warrant for robbery by sudden snatching.
Anyone who has information regarding this wanted person should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100.
