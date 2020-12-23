VPD arrests man for killing dog, disorderly conduct

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 9:20 Tuesday night, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 400 block of East College Street, to investigate a call about a person killing a dog.
A caller told 911 dispatch that a man, later identified as Eric Smith, shot and killed a dog. Officers searched the area in an attempt to find the dog, according to VPD.
Smith came outside of a home and became confrontational to the officer, police said.
Police said he continued to cause a disturbance even after he was told multiple times to return to his home.
Smith was detained and later arrested for disorderly conduct. As officers continued to investigate, they were able to find the dog and confirmed it was deceased.
Polcie said multiple witnesses came forward and provided officers with detailed statements.
Smith was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
“We would like to thank the citizens that came forward and assisted our officers in solving this senseless crime,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
