Voices of COVID-19, Episode 16: Managing finances during a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
In the last episode of 2020, Host Krista Monk spoke with Dr. Ann Kimbrough about dealing with the financial crisis created by a pandemic that forced an economic shutdown. Many are struggling to pay bills and make ends meet. But is there help available? Find out what Dr. Kimbrough had to say about getting through these difficult financial times on this week’s episode of the Voices of COVID-19.
Listen to the 16th episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
