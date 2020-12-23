Southwest Ga. organizations collaborate to provide Christmas Eve breakfast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia community organizations are coming together to provide a hot meal for the less fortunate on Christmas Eve.
Organizations That Care (OTC) is providing Christmas Eve breakfast for anyone in the community. OTC consists of different community organizations and businesses.
Breakfast will be served Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Fit Nation, 110 North Washington Street in Albany.
For more information, you can email Rodriguez Thomas at ourkidsourfuture21@gmail.com.
