Phoebe reports latest weekly COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon, these were Phoebe’s latest numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 77
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 10
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,528
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 179
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 45
- Total people vaccinated – 1,081
“The surge in COVID-19 cases in southwest Georgia that began a month ago continues, pushing our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to a level we have not seen since the spring. We believe much of this spike can be attributed to travel and gatherings around Thanksgiving, and we are extremely concerned about the impact Christmas celebrations may have on the numbers,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
“Adding to our concern is the fact that this is the time of year when we normally begin to see significant influenza activity. The combination of rising COVID-19 and flu cases could strain Georgia’s healthcare system to a degree we have not seen at any point in this pandemic,” Steiner said. “The most difficult days of the pandemic may be ahead of us, but much like the Star of Bethlehem represented hope to a troubled world back during the first Christmas, the COVID-19 vaccine is providing hope this Christmas.”
Steiner said the hospital system is vaccinating all health care workers at each hospital campus.
“We are reaching out to other healthcare providers in our communities to provide vaccinations for them, as well. Until this vaccination process begins to pay off with widespread immunity, we implore everyone to continue to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene and avoid close contact with others and to celebrate the holidays safely and cautiously,” he added.
