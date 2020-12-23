Phoebe names latest DAISY Award recipient

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winner.
Dario Espiritu was honored as that recipient.
The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
Originally from the Philippines, Espiritu joined Phoebe in July 2019 as part of Phoebe’s International Nurse Program.
“I am just so happy to be here at Phoebe and doing what I love. I feel at home here,” he said.
