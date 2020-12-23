Have you seen this vehicle stolen out of Worth Co.?

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the community can help them find a vehicle that was stolen early Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a black 2012 GMC Yukon Denali was stolen from the Andrson City area of Highway 33 South.
The post says that the Denali has a Georgia license plate number RHS0789, however, it says it’s possible that the tag could have been removed or replaced.
The sheriff asks that anyone who sees a vehicle similar to the one posted call the office at (229) 776-8211 and provide as much information as possible so deputies can locate the vehicle and determine if it is the one that was stolen.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.