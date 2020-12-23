Editorial: Even 2020 can’t deny the spirit of Christmas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite what 2020 means to you, one thing is for sure — it couldn’t deny us the spirit of Christmas.
We held our annual food drive a couple of weeks ago, and I again witnessed the true heart and hands of our region.
In two days, we generated over $12,000 pounds of food and raised over $7,200 for Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
One main message has been with me over the last two weeks. The passage from Mathew 25:35 when Jesus was teaching about when we feed and clothe our neighbors.
We ask, when did we feed him, or give him something to drink, or clothes to wear, as he states in the passage. When we do to the least of these, you do it for him.
How powerful is the simple gift of giving, especially to those in need?
It is more rewarding than we can imagine.
How appropriate and timely is it that we see the spirit of Christmas in a year that has hurt so many?
As we enter the remaining days of the year and look forward to a fresh new start to our lives, stop for a moment and reflect on the true spirit of Southwest Georgia, the true spirit of your neighbor and the true spirit of Christmas!
Thank you all.
And from my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
