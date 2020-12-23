Dougherty Co. residents ‘go green’ for the holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Households create 25 percent more waste during the holidays, according to Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful.
They ask you to reduce, reuse, and recycle this time of year and all year long.
The organization launched a “Go Green for the Holidays” campaign.
Executive Director Judy Bowles encouraged people to only buy the food needed for festive dinners, reuse wrapping paper and bows, and recycle old electronics, like TVs and electronics.
Bowles said these practices will keep trash out of landfills.
“We need to divert everything we can away from that landfill, so that our children and grandchildren don’t have to go through the burden of building another landfill or sending our debris out of the county. Because that’s going to be very expensive,” said Bowles.
There are two recycling centers in Albany, the one on Meredyth Drive and another one behind the Albany Civic Center.
The Meredyth location is open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The one behind the Civic Center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Both locations are open on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
