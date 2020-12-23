Dougherty Co. COVID test site moves

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Effective Saturday, the Dougherty County COVID-19 specimen collection site will relocate to the Dougherty County Health Department.
Southwest Public Health District has conducted COVID-19 testing at the Georgia Forestry Commission facility on Newton Road since late July.
Operations are returning this weekend to the health department, located at 1710 S. Slappey Blvd., said Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director.
Anyone with an appointment scheduled for Albany on Dec. 26 or later, should report to the South Slappey location.
Register for an appointment 24 hours a day via smartphone, tablet or computer by clicking here. Follow the simple instructions to register, choosing your preferred location, date, and time. In addition, the appointment hotline is still available Monday through Friday at (229) 352-6567. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
