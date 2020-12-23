’Don’t set yourself up to be a victim of a crime’: Albany police releases reminders about buying from Facebook

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re considering buying a gift second-hand this season, Albany police say you can avoid becoming a crime victim if you follow a few tips.
If you plan to buy gifts from Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, you should take someone with you.
You can also utilize APD’s “Exchange Zone” parking spaces to meet the lister. That’s in their parking lot off West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Jon Segroves, Lieutenant of the Family Protection Unit, said you should also limit the amount of cash you bring with you.
“You want to make your meetings public. Bring somebody with you. Don’t bring a whole bunch of money to go sell or buy a $10 item. Because you never know what’s going on. Don’t set yourself up to be a victim of a crime,” said Lt. Segroves.
There is another exchange zone in the Oglethorpe Alley located just behind the Law Enforcement Center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.