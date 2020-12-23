COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Coffee Regional Medical Center

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Coffee Regional Medical Center got its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“These initial doses will be part of Phase 1a of the OWS (Operation Warp Speed) immunization plan,” hospital officials said in a release. “They will go to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities who are prioritized as the most vulnerable. Phase 1b, which will begin following Phase 1a, will include essential workers, including teachers, emergency responders, transportation, and those in the food and agriculture industry. Those adults who are high-risk or medically fragile and adults aged 65 and over will be offered the vaccination in Phase 1c.”
The hospital said distribution efforts are set to continue well into 2021.
“We are all anxious to get to Phase 2 of the vaccine administration when the vaccine can be distributed more widely to the general population,” hospital officials said. “All access to the vaccine phases will be based on supply and regulatory approval.”
The hospital system said those that get the vaccine should “follow the three Ws” of wearing a mask, washing hands and watching your distance.
“This is because while the vaccine is 96% effective in preventing the recipient from becoming ill with the virus, it may not prevent the recipient from spreading the virus to others who have not been vaccinated,” the hospital said. “The vaccine is truly the beginning of the end of our fight with this virus, but the administration to all who need the vaccine will not be fast nor without challenges. Together, we can win this fight.”
