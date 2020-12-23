Christmas Eve a washout

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hope you’ve soaked up the sun and warmth today. Conditions go down hill overnight into Thursday which will be a washout. A potent storm system pushes east with rain and thunderstorms some of which may become strong-severe. Windy and cooler as temperatures fall from the low 60s to upper 40s through the afternoon.
Thursday evening clearing and much colder as an arctic air mass filters in behind the front.
That blast of arctic air plunges into the Deep South bringing some very cold weather. Temperatures plunge below freezing Christmas morning but it’ll feel much colder with wind chills in the 20s for a bite in the air. Beautiful sunshine Christmas but no warmth as highs top only low-mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Arctic chills holds through the weekend. Saturday morning widespread frost and a hard freeze lows mid 20s. Sunday morning frosty with lows upper 20s followed by sunshine and highs mid 50s.
