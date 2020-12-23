Brooks County Eyes Second State Title Under Maurice Freeman

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Brooks County Trojans are just one win away from clinching their first state title since 1994.
The Trojans will meet Irwin County in Atlanta on Monday night with the Single A Public Championship on the line.
“It’s going to be a fight in the ditch, that’s what it’s going to be,” said Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman. “It’s going to be a tough battle and we’re all for it.”
After falling in the Double A state championship a year ago, Brooks County is hoping for a lot more success and some hardware to bring back with them to Quitman.
“It’ll mean a lot to the city, mean a lot to the players, we deserve it, but you know the fans deserve it even more,” said Trojans junior lineman Christian Edgerton. “They been in here with us for the long haul so you know we owe it to them and we owe it to ourselves.”
Kickoff on Monday night is set for 7pm.
