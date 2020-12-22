Worth man arrested in drug sting

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - On Dec. 18, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home on Sumner Lane in Sylvester, after a four-month investigation.
The sheriff’s office said the Narcotics Investigations Division had multiple complaints from residents about crack cocaine and marijuana being sold from this house.
During the investigation, investigators made multiple drug arrests of individuals who purchased drugs from the residence and made multiple controlled buys of crack cocaine from a man, identified as Timothy Paul Polk.
Polk, 41, of Sylvester, was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of sale of crack cocaine. Polk was released on a $22,000 bond.
“I want to thank the citizens of Worth County for doing their part in the fight against drugs, by telling what they see and know,” said Sheriff Don Whitaker.
