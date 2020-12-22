VPD enforces ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ DUI holiday campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said they’re cracking down on impaired drivers.
The agency is joining sheriff’s offices, police departments and Georgia State Patrol to help reduce crashes, deaths and injuries.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign lasts until Jan. 1.
“That’s the hardest job that there is for a law enforcement officer to do. Is to go tell a family member that a loved one is no longer with us because an incident occurred with a DUI driver,” said Traffic Sgt. Bucky Griffin with VPD.
He is also the Southern Region traffic enforcement network coordinator.
As many are getting ready to celebrate Christmas and New Years.
Griffin encourages everyone to do so responsibly. This helps you avoid spending part of the holiday season, sitting in a jail cell.
“We just want people to do it responsibly. If you go out and have drinks, have somebody not drinking to drive you home. Call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a taxi. All these services available in Valdosta and many areas around us,” said Griffin.
Alcohol is a factor in approximately one out of every four traffic deaths in Georgia.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes, in the United States in 2018. That’s one death every 50 minutes.
Griffin said locally, traffic accidents and DUIs go up during the holidays.
He said the most dangerous times to be on the road are between midnight to 3 a.m. That’s when about one in every 23 minutes, Griffin pointed out, a drunk driver kills a person in the country.
Those are the times they have the most patrols out, making sure the roads are safe.
“Always wear your seat belt, put down the cellphones, drive under the speed limit and of course, if you’re drinking, please don’t drive because if you do, you’re going to end up seeing someone like us, hopefully,” said Griffin.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.