Southwest Health District administers COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers

“We have to be diligent in reporting whatever we are experiencing. This is what we got from the CDC website. This is what they provided us with and it’s called ‘v-safe,’ Reid said. “So, when you get your vaccine, matter of fact, before you get your vaccine, we are going to explain this to you. And it’s just information where you scan a bar code with your phone that’s going to take you to the CDC website, and they are interested in ‘how are you feeling? How are you doing?’”