Southwest Health District administers COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at the Dougherty County Health Department, but it’s still in limited supply.
Dr. Charles Ruis, director of the Southwest Health District, took the vaccine Monday in Dougherty County.
He said he didn’t have much notice before he was sitting in the vaccination seat.
“We were thinking, it’s logical. We need to give it to ourselves. We need to lean on each other you may say,” said Ruis.
He said it was easy and free.
“I was not asked to pay anything, and no one else will be asked to pay anything out of pocket,” said Ruis.
Beverly Reid, nurse supervisor in the general clinic of the Dougherty County Health Department, also took the shot.
“You know, some people are complaining about a little soreness in the arm. I have a small amount, but I am telling you, I am right-handed and I have no trouble using my right hand. So yeah, I couldn’t be happier,” said Reid.
For those that do experience side effects, Southwest Health District is working with the CDC to track those adverse reactions.
“We have to be diligent in reporting whatever we are experiencing. This is what we got from the CDC website. This is what they provided us with and it’s called ‘v-safe,’ Reid said. “So, when you get your vaccine, matter of fact, before you get your vaccine, we are going to explain this to you. And it’s just information where you scan a bar code with your phone that’s going to take you to the CDC website, and they are interested in ‘how are you feeling? How are you doing?’”
If you want to be vaccinated, Ruis said they’re vaccinating healthcare workers first, but there is still reason to celebrate.
“Every person that gets vaccinated is one less chance that the virus can spread. So, even if that person is not at the top of the list, there is still reason to celebrate,” said Ruis.
